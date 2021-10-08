Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Report Description:
Increasing demand for intelligent cities and IoT devices is expected to drive the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart cities market.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION
CISCO SYSTEMS
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
IBM
INTEL
HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES
ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
SAP SE
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE
SYMANTEC
THINGWORX (PTC)
VERIZON
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Satellite Network
Cellular Network
Rfid
Nfc
Wi-Fi
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic
Infrastructure Management
Building Automation
The Energy Management
Smart City Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Satellite Network
1.4.3 Cellular Network
1.4.4 Rfid
1.4.5 Nfc
1.4.6 Wi-Fi
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Traffic
1.5.3 Infrastructure Management
1.5.4 Building Automation
1.5.5 The Energy Management
1.5.6 Smart City Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION
12.1.1 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Introduction
12.1.4 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Recent Development
12.2 CISCO SYSTEMS
12.2.1 CISCO SYSTEMS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Introduction
12.2.4 CISCO SYSTEMS Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CISCO SYSTEMS Recent Development
12.3 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
12.3.1 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Introduction
12.3.4 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 INTEL
12.5.1 INTEL Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Introduction
12.5.4 INTEL Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 INTEL Recent Development
12.6 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES
12.6.1 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Introduction
12.6.4 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Business (2014-2019)
Continued….
