Global Iris Recognition Market Expected to Reach $11335.84 million by 2026 Grow at a CAGR of 21.4% | 3M Cogent, Eyelock, Irisguard, Honeywell International, Delta ID, Safran SA, Fulcrum Biometrics

Global Iris Recognition market is accounted for $1972.68 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11335.84 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. Government and corporate activities to receive the iris acknowledgment framework in different fields and enlargement of e-passport program are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high cost of systems and availability of inexpensive alternatives are restraining the market growth.

Iris recognition is an imperative technique utilized in recognizable proof of individuals. This innovation utilizes scientific example acknowledgment method on video pictures of both the irises, whose perplexing arbitrary example are steady, interesting and are unmistakable from specific separations. This innovation is generally utilized because of the non obtrusive and non-nosy nature. Iris acknowledgment exhaustive its video recognition innovation and infrared light, obtain pictures of the many-sided and detail-rich structures of the iris that is remotely obvious. In addition, it is currently been utilized in various nations for various purposes like identification free computerized fringe intersections and some more.

By End-User, healthcare segment accounted for the significant market share in the global market due to expanding interest for exact patient recognizable proof and the need to decrease human services extortion are the critical variables driving the reception of the iris recognition innovation in the market.

By geography, North America acquired the largest market share in the global market owing it has solid budgetary position empowers it to put intensely in cutting edge arrangements and innovations. These favorable circumstances have furnished the associations in the area with an aggressive edge in the market.

Some of the key players in the global Iris Recognition market include 3M Cogent Inc., Eyelock, Irisguard Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Delta ID Inc., Safran SA, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, Gemalto N.V., Princeton Identity Inc., Biomatiques Identification Solution Pvt. Ltd., M2SYS LLC, Iris ID, Inc., SRI International, Inc., Iritech, Inc. and Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Service

Products Covered:

– Introduction

– Scanners

– Tablets and Notebooks

– PC/Laptop

– Smartwatches

– Smartphones

– Other Products

Applications Covered:

– Access control

– Time Monitor

– Consumer Device Authentication

– Border Control (Entry/Exit)

– Pharmacy Dispensing

– Cashpoint/Automated Teller Machine Access

– Other Applications

