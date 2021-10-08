Global Mechanical Keyboard & Switch Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2015- 2023

Global mechanical keyboard & switch market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global mechanical keyboard & switch market was held at a valuation of USD 602.1 Million in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit substantial revenue till 2023. Factors such as increasing population of gamers and rising disposable income are anticipated to garner the growth of mechanical keyboard & switch market during the forecast period.

The global mechanical keyboard & switch market is segmented into technology such as wired mechanical keyboards and wireless mechanical keyboards. Among these segments, wired mechanical keyboards segment is expected to occupy the top position in mechanical keyboard & switch market during the forecast period. Surging adoption of wired mechanical keyboards by gaming centers and expansion of corporate sector across the globe is anticipated to foster the demand for wired mechanical keyboard during the forecast period. On the other hand, the demand for Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is anticipated to uplift during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity and increasing disposable income of the population.

North America accounted for more than half of the market share in 2015 of overall mechanical keyboard & switch market. Increasing adoption of high end PC games, robust gaming industry and high disposable income are some of the major factors behind the growth of the mechanical keyboard & switch market in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness augmented growth during the forecast period. Factors such as availability of low cost mechanical keyboards, durable and high accuracy keyboards are expected to drive the market of mechanical keyboards and switches in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, expansion of corporate sector in the region is expected to drive the growth of the mechanical keyboard & switch market.

Growth in Gaming Industry

Rising preference of gamers towards mechanical keyboards owing to high accuracy is fuelling the growth of mechanical keyboard & switch market. Further, increasing sale of PC games and rise in number of gamers across the globe has triggered the demand for mechanical keyboard & switch.

Surging Adoption of Mechanical Keyboard in Internet Cafes and Corporate Sector

Rising demand for mechanical keyboards in internet cafes and gaming points due its fast response rate and durability is expected to spur the growth of the mechanical keyboard and switch market. Similarly, increasing demand from corporate sector and expansion of corporate spaces across the globe is expected to boost the growth of mechanical keyboard & switch market in the upcoming years.

The report titled “Mechanical Keyboard & Switch Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global mechanical keyboard & switch market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by technology, by application type, by end user and by region.

Although, high cost of branded mechanical keyboard & switches, availability of alternatives such as joystick and gaming mouse & poor quality mechanical keyboards from local vendors are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global mechanical keyboard & switch market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mechanical keyboard & switch market which includes company profiling of Omron Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Roccat Studios Inc., Trantek Electronics Co. Ltd., Huizhou Greetech Electronics Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Corsair Components Inc. and Rapoo Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mechanical keyboard & switch market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

