Global Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Nonprofit Advocacy Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Nonprofit Advocacy Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nonprofit Advocacy Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
One Click Politics
Blackbaud
Muster
NeonCRM
Bloomerang
Luminate
NationBuilder
EveryAction
Salsa Labs
VeryConnect
ActionKit
Crowdskout
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
On Premises
Mobile-IOS Native
Mobile-Android Native
Market segment by Application, split into
NPO/NGO
Community Use
Government Use
Election
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Nonprofit Advocacy Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Nonprofit Advocacy Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based
1.4.3 On Premises
1.4.4 Mobile-IOS Native
1.4.5 Mobile-Android Native
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 NPO/NGO
1.5.3 Community Use
1.5.4 Government Use
1.5.5 Election
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market Size
2.2 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 One Click Politics
12.1.1 One Click Politics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Introduction
12.1.4 One Click Politics Revenue in Nonprofit Advocacy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 One Click Politics Recent Development
12.2 Blackbaud
12.2.1 Blackbaud Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Introduction
12.2.4 Blackbaud Revenue in Nonprofit Advocacy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Blackbaud Recent Development
12.3 Muster
12.3.1 Muster Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Introduction
12.3.4 Muster Revenue in Nonprofit Advocacy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Muster Recent Development
12.4 NeonCRM
12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Introduction
12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in Nonprofit Advocacy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development
12.5 Bloomerang
12.5.1 Bloomerang Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Nonprofit Advocacy Software Introduction
12.5.4 Bloomerang Revenue in Nonprofit Advocacy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bloomerang Recent Development
12.6 Luminate
Continued..
