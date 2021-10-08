Global Perlite and Vermiculite Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Perlite and Vermiculite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perlite and Vermiculite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Perlite and Vermiculite market status and forecast, categorizes the global Perlite and Vermiculite market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Perlite is an amorphous volcanic glass. Due to having relatively high water content, it expands from 2 to 20 times of its initial volume in high temperatures. So that it becomes light with open and closed air spaces. These features set the perlite as a raw material used in many important industrial areas.
Vermiculite is a hydrated magnesium aluminum silicate mineral which resembles mica in appearance. It is an odorless, fireproof mineral substance. It is a clay mineral group with the general chemical composition (Mg,Fe,Al)3 (Al,Si)4O10) (OH)2â€¢4(H2O).
The manufacture shares of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America, Middle East and Africa were 22.58%, 25.89%, 40.43% and 11.10% in 2016.
The world perlite and vermiculite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world perlite and vermiculite production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1% and 4.8%. The main consumption region of perlite will be in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and vermiculite will be in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Africa.
The global Perlite and Vermiculite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
IPM
Bergama Mining
The Genper Group
Imerys Filtration Minerals
Dicaperl Minerals Corp
EP Minerals
Termolita
S&B Minarals
Aegean Perlites
VIORYP ABEE
Perlite Hellas
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Mitsui Sumitomo
Blue Pacific Minerals
Chillagoe Perlite
Bfbaowen
Zhongsen
Zhongxin
Zhongnan
Jinhualan
Palabora Mining Company
Therm-O-Rock
Virginia Vermiculite
Termolita
Samrec
Brasil MinÃ©rios
Australian Vermiculite
Yuli Xinlong
Mayue
Zhongyan
Ruite
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Perlite
Vermiculite
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Construction Industry
Horticultural
Industrial Industry
Light Industrial Industry
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Perlite and Vermiculite capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Perlite and Vermiculite manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Perlite and Vermiculite are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Perlite and Vermiculite Manufacturers
Perlite and Vermiculite Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Perlite and Vermiculite Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Perlite and Vermiculite market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
