Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Strategical Analysis Report 2019

Plant-based products include plant-based beverages that are further classified into plant-based dairy alternatives, juices, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The plant-based beverages segment is expected to witness a growing CAGR of 6.5% by 2025, owing to the changing eating habits of consumers. Consumers are more conscious about health and wellness than before, and want to consume products that are healthy and natural without compromising on the taste and flavor of the product. Increasing concerns for health and wellness, and the spreading of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers, have made consumers appreciate and incline towards plant-based beverages.

The global Plant-Based Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plant-Based Beverages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Coca-Cola

Hain Celestial Group

SunOpta

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Del Monte Foods

Pacific Foods

Dohler GmbH

Califia Farms

Good Karma Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Ripple Foods

Koia

Harmless Harvest

Market size by Product

Organic Plant-Based Beverages

Conventional Plant-Based Beverages

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Plant-Based Beverages Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Plant-Based Beverages status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Plant-Based Beverages manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

