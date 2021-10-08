Global RFID Sensor Market Size, Share, News, Trend by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” RFID Sensor Market by Product (Tags, Reader, and Software), Frequency Band (Low Frequency, High Frequency, and Ultrahigh Frequency) Type (Active and Passive), Application (Access Control, Livestock Tracking, Ticketing, Cashless Payment, and Inventory Management), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food & Beverages, Retail, Manufacturing, and Government) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The RFID Sensor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Radio Frequency identification (RFID) is the use of radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. A tag can be read from up to several feet away and does not need to be within direct line-of-sight of the reader to be tracked. Factors such as rise in need for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses, robust security provided by RFID sensors, and ability of RFID to read the signal from long distance fuel the growth of the market. However, high RFID cost and lack of ability to perform in uncertain situations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, development of the automobile industry and use of RFID in various applications are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global RFID market is segmented into product, frequency band, type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into tags, reader, and software. On the basis of frequency band, it is classified into low frequency, high frequency, and ultrahigh frequency. By type, it is divided into active and passive. Depending on application, it is fragmented into access control, livestock tracking, ticketing, cashless payment, and inventory management. The industry verticals segment is divided into transportation & logistics, healthcare, hospitality, food & beverages, retail, manufacturing, and government. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global RFID sensor market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Tags

Reader

Software

By Frequency Band

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultrahigh Frequency

By Type

Active

Passive

By Application

Access Control

Livestock Tracking

Ticketing

Cashless Payment

Inventory Management

By Industry Vertical

Transportation & logistics

Healthcare

Hospitality

Food & Beverages

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. PLAYER POSITIONING (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Helps businesses to track inventory and equipment.

3.5.1.2. Robust Security.

3.5.1.3. .Reads from greater distance even in harsh environment.

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High RFID costs.

3.5.2.2. Tags Collision.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in penetration of RFID sensor in various applications.

CHAPTER 4: RFID SENSOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. TAGS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. READER

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. SOFTWARE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: RFID SENSOR MARKET, BY FREQUENCY BAND

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. LOW FREQUENCY

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. HIGH FREQUENCY

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. ULTRA-HIGH FREQUENCY

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: RFID SENSOR MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ACTIVE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. PASSIVE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.

CHAPTER 7: RFID SENSOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. ACCESS CONTROL

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. LIVESTOCK TRACKING

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. TICKETING

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. CASHLESS PAYMENT

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: RFID SENSOR MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis by country

8.3. HEALTHCARE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis by country

8.3.4.

8.4. HOSPITALITY

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis by country

8.5. FOOD & BEVERAGES

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

Continue….

