Global Smart Water Meter Market Expected to reach $7,354.0 million by 2026 Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% | SIEMENS, Aclara Technologies, B Meters, Badger Meters, Datamatic, Diehl Metering Group

Global Smart Water Meter market is accounted for $2,315.69 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,354.0 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.7%. Optimizing Water Service with minimum water theft and rising pressure on water utilities are some of the factors impacting market growth. However, lack of capital and limited government support is hindering the market growth. In addition, water harvesting and wastewater management offer lucrative and Water Conservation Potential of Smart Irrigation Systems are some of the factors providing ample of opportunities.

Smart water meters are primarily aimed to track accurately and monitor water usage in industries, homes, and other avenues. Smart water meters used for measuring water consumption is considered a serious matter in order to control and manage the resources of water and revenue as well. Increasing water scarcity, climate volatility, quality issues, and energy risks are few dynamics expected to impact the market growth favorably.

Amongst meter type, Two-way meters segment is expanding at a rapid pace due to it offers two-way communication and several other benefits over one-way smart water meters. Along with the capability of remotely collecting the meter reading, they also allow users to get notifications pertaining to the smart water meter battery as well as any kind of water meter malfunction. Moreover, users can send instructions to smart water meters.

By geography North America is dominated due to the utility base is in harmony with the smart meter technology and is starting to take on advanced data solutions and also it helped underpin the requirement to tackle efficient remote meter reading that can help benefit revenue generation and improve consumer service.

Some of the key players in Smart Water Meter market include are Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies, LC, B Meters, Badger Meters, Datamatic, Diehl Metering Group, Elster Group, Itron, Kamstrup A/S, Landis+GYR, Master Meters, Neptune Technology, Sensus and Zenner.

Products Covered:

– Smart Hot-Water Meter

– Smart Cold-Water Meter

Components Covered:

– Meters & Accessories

– Communication

– IT Solution

– Services

– Hardware

– Software & Platforms

Types Covered:

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure

– Automatic Meter Reading

Technologies Covered:

– Mechanical Meter

– Automatic Meter Readers (AMR)

– Ultrasonic Meter

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

– Electromagnetic Meter

Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Smart hot-water meter

5.3 Smart cold-water meter

6 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Componenet

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Meters & Accessories

6.3 Communication

6.4 IT Solution

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Training & Support

6.5.2 Implementation

6.2.3 Consulting Services

6.6 Hardware

6.7 Software & platforms

7 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure

7.3 Automatic Meter Reading

7.3.1 Multi-Jet Flow

7.3.2 Single-Jet Flow

7.3.3 Positive Displacement

7.3.4 Electromagnetic

7.3.5 Velocity Flow

7.3.6 Fluidic Oscillator

8 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mechanical Meter

8.2.1 Woltman

8.2.2 Nutating Disk

8.2.3 Single-jet

8.2.4 Rotary Piston

8.2.5 Multi-jet

8.3 Automatic Meter Readers (AMR)

8.4 Ultrasonic Meter

8.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

8.6 Electromagnetic Meter

9 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Meter Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Two-way Meter

9.3 One-way Meter

10 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.3 Industrial/Commercial

10.4 Water Utilities

11 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

