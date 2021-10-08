Global Solar Micro Inverters Market Competition Analysis by Player’s 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Solar Micro Inverters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Solar microinverters are small devices installed on solar panels that convert the DC output of a photovoltaic (PV) panel into AC. These inverters use maximum power point tracking (MPPT) to get maximum power from the PV array.

The residential segment accounted for the major share of the solar power inverter market during 2017. The dominance of this segment is due to the increased demand and sales volume. Our analysts predicted that this segment will continue to lead the market and account for the largest share by 2025.

Our analysts have predicted that in terms of geographic regions, the solar power inverter market will witness considerable growth in the Americas during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market share due to the growing demand for power and the rising installation of solar energy systems.

The Solar Micro Inverters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Micro Inverters.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

Chilicon Power

Enphase Energy

Renesola

Solar Micro Inverters Breakdown Data by Type

Grid-Connected Solar Micro Inverter

Grid-Off Solar Micro Inverter

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Solar Micro Inverters Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Solar Micro Inverters Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Micro Inverters status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Micro Inverters manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

