Global Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2016- 2023

The global video surveillance security cameras market is segmented into product type such as box camera, dome camera, PTZ camera, bullet camera, IP camera, day/night camera, Thermal (FLIR) camera, wireless IP camera and other. Among these segments, IP camera is expected to occupy top position in overall global video surveillance security cameras market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising sale in both commercial and residential surveillance security across the globe. Moreover, increasing utilization of IP camera is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global video surveillance security cameras market. Wireless IP camera segment is further sub-segmented into motion detection and crystal clear image.

North America captured the largest market share in overall global video surveillance security cameras market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising incidence of theft & crime in rural areas and terrorism threats in the region is anticipated to aid the growth of the market. Further, increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for premium and advanced security products is expected to accelerate the growth of wide dynamics video surveillance security cameras market in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific and Europe Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America is anticipated to grow at modest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global video surveillance security cameras market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising security concern, increasing urbanization, terrorism threats, rising disposable income are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global video surveillance security cameras market. Moreover, the global video surveillance security cameras market is expected to garner USD 36.0 Billion by the end of 2023.

Robust Growth of Video Surveillance Security Cameras Industry

Factors such as increasing per capita income and rising terrorism activities are anticipated to bolster the growth of video surveillance security cameras in the upcoming years. Further, commercial real estate is witnessing positive growth across the globe. As a result, the demand for video surveillance security cameras is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Low Cost Security

The cost effectiveness of video surveillance security cameras is one of the key features which are driving the growth of market. Moreover, video surveillance security cameras are designed to strengthen anti-threats and terrorism free atmosphere. These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of video surveillance security cameras market. Furthermore, wide scale application such as border security, government buildings and other commercial infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the video surveillance security cameras market.

The report titled “Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global video surveillance security cameras market in terms of market segmentation by application type, by components, by technology, by features, by camera resolution and by region.

Video surveillance security camera can be a costlier affair depending on the features such as number of units and monitors systems. This factor is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global video surveillance security cameras market which includes company profiling of Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Techwin, Arecont Vision Llc, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Canon Inc., Axis Communication, Flir System, AVigilon, Hikvision and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global video surveillance security cameras market that will help industry consultants, manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

