Global Wi-Fi Module Market Research, Segment, Size, Share, Trend, Opportunity By 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Wi-Fi Module Market by Type (Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module & Embedded Wi-Fi Module), by Application (Smart Grid & Smart Appliance, Handheld Mobile Device, Medical & Industrial Testing Instrument and Router) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Wi-Fi Module Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that connects number of electronics devices to the internet mainly, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smart appliances that include air-conditioner, smart television, washing machine, refrigerator and others. In addition, the Wi-Fi modules are utilized in various industries mainly scientific, industrial, commercial, healthcare, and consumer applications. The major driving factor of the Wi-Fi module market is the increase in the adoption of cloud computing and growth of telecommunication, residential, and commercial sector. However, rise in privacy and security issues in the age of IoT restrains the market growth. On the contrary, development of 5G technology is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in future.

The global Wi-Fi module market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into router scheme Wi-Fi module, and embedded Wi-Fi module. Depending on application, the market is categorized into smart grid & smart appliances, handheld mobile devices, medical & industrial testing instruments, and router. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Azure Wave Technologies, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Laird PLC, Broadlink, Advantech Co., Ltd., Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd., Silex Technology, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

Embedded Wi-Fi Module

BY APPLICATION

Smart Grid & Smart Appliance

Handheld Mobile Device

Medical & Industrial Testing Instrument

Router

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Azure Wave Technologies, Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Laird PLC

Broadlink

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Silex Technology, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased adoption of smart appliances

3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of cloud computing

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise in privacy and security issues

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Emergence of 5G technology

CHAPTER 4: WI-FI MODULE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. EMBEDDED WI-FI MODULE

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. ROUTER SCHEME BASED WI-FI MODULE

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL WI-FI MODULE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SMART GRID & SMART APPLIANCES

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. HANDHELD MOBILE DEVICES

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. MEDICAL & INDUSTRIAL TESTING INSTRUMENTS

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. ROUTER

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL WI-FI MODULE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and growth factors & opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

