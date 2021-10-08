Glycerol Monostearate Market Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 118 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Glycerol monostearate, commonly known as GMS, is an monoglyceride commonly used as an emulsifier in foods. It takes the form of a white, odorless, and sweet-tasting flaky powder that is hygroscopic. Chemically it is the glycerol ester of stearic acid.

GMS is a food additive used as a thickening, emulsifying, anticaking, and preservative agent; an emulsifying agent for oils, waxes, and solvents; a protective coating for hygroscopic powders; a solidifier and control release agent in pharmaceuticals; and a resin lubricant. It is also used in cosmetics and hair-care products.

GMS is largely used in baking preparations to add “body” to the food. It is somewhat responsible for giving ice cream and whipped cream their smooth texture. It is sometimes used as an antistaling agent in bread.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Volkem Chemical

Estelle Chemicals

Alpha Chemicals

Marathwada Chemicals

Gujarat Amines

Liberty Chemicals

M. CHEMICALS

Maher Chemical Industries

ACM Chemicals

Jeevika Yugchem Private

Mohini Organics

Techno Phramchem

Market size by Product

Emulsifier

Thickening

Anti-Caking

Stabilizer

Others

Market size by End User

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Glycerol Monostearate market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Glycerol Monostearate market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Glycerol Monostearate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Glycerol Monostearate submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glycerol Monostearate :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Glycerol Monostearate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

