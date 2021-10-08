Healthcare SCM Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2025 and Top Key Players – Oracle Corporation , SAP SE , McKensson Corporation , Infor , JDA Software , Cardinal Health

With increasing demands for serving high quality healthcare services by end-customers, there have been increasing cost pressures on the healthcare service providers while procuring these services. Consequently, the service providers have been looking for various areas of cost cutting, and supply chain has been factored out to be contributing around one-third of the operating expenses. The supply chain for healthcare involves producers, purchasers and service providers to end-consumers. A proper automated solution that can align and coordinate activities between these three stakeholders can result in reduced operational costs and time savings. A SCM solution serves the purpose best.

Some of Key Players are:

Oracle Corporation , SAP SE , McKensson Corporation , Infor , JDA Software , Cardinal Health , Manhattan Associates , Global Healthcare Exchange , TECSYS Inc., Jump Technologies

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Healthcare SCM Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by software, hardware, end-user, deployment model, and five major geographical regions. Global healthcare SCM market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period due to rising complexities in supplying of healthcare facilities to the end consumer.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global healthcare SCM market

-To analyze and forecast the global healthcare SCM market on the basis of hardware, software, end-user and deployment model

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare SCM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key healthcare SCM players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the important players in healthcare SCM market are Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Ericcson, AT&T Inc., Alcatel Lucent SA and Qualcomm Inc.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare SCM Market Size

2.2 Healthcare SCM Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare SCM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare SCM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare SCM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare SCM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare SCM Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare SCM Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare SCM Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare SCM Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Healthcare SCM market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Healthcare SCM Market.

