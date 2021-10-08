Huge Growth on Foldable Furniture Market by 2027: Dorel Industries, Meco Corporation, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Bush Industries, Leggett & Platt, Haworth

Foldable Furniture Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Foldable Furniture Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The residential and commercial sectors are witnessing growth in the infrastructural development across the globe. Further, there has been increasing space constraints owing to urbanization. This has steered the need for compact furniture. Moreover, growing demand for affordable, multi-functional, and space saving furniture has driven the demand for foldable furniture in the market. Further, growing inclination towards small housing is further bolstering the growth of the foldable furniture market. However, demand for furniture with high tensile strength and luxury furniture is impacting the market potential of foldable furniture at a considerable extent. Development of cost-saving and multi-functional furniture is projected to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.

Global Foldable Furniture Market – Company Profiles: Dorel Industries, Inc., Meco Corporation, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Bush Industries, Inc., Sauder Woodworking Company, Leggett & Platt Inc., Haworth Inc., Lifetime Products Inc., Expand Furniture, and Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc. among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Foldable Furniture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the foldable furniture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global foldable furniture market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global foldable furniture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the foldable furniture market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the foldable furniture industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global foldable furniture market based on type and application. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall foldable furniture market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

