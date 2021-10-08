Impression Die Forging Market Research, Future Growth, Outlook By 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Impression Die Forging Market by Component (Landing gears, Connecting rods, and Crankshafts), Order Type (Custom and Catalogue), Metal type (Steel alloys, titanium, and Nickel), End Users (Aerospace. Oil & Gas, Shipbuilding, and Defense) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Impression Die Forging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global impression die forging market size was $18,293.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,163.6 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.Impassion die forging is a metal deformation process where pressure is utilized to compress a piece of metal to fill in an enclosed die impression. Impression die forging method is typically used to manufacture more complex shapes than open-die forging. The forging components manufactured from impression die forging process are more precise and closer to the desired shape, often reducing the need for subsequent machining.

The global market for impression die forging is segmented based on component type, metal type, order type, end user industry, and geography. Based on component type, it is classified into landing gears, jet engine & turbine shafts, crankshafts, connecting rods, gears, and others. By metal type, it is divided into steel alloys, titanium alloys, iron-based heat-resistant alloys, nickel-based alloys, and others. Steel is the most commonly used metal for closed die forging. Based on order type, the market is bifurcated into custom forgings and catalogue forgings.

Custom forgings accounted for majority share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecasted period. Based on end user, it is classified into aerospace, oil & gas, shipbuilding, construction equipment, railways, defense, food, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and their prominent countries. Key players profiled in this report include ATI, Aubert & Duval, Bharat Forge Limited, Bifrangi SpA, Bhler Schmiedetechnik GmbH & Co KG, Ellwood Group Inc., Mahindra Forgings Europe AG, Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Riganti Spa, SAMMI Metal Products Co. Ltd, Siderforgerossi Group S.p.A, Siepmann-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and ULMA Lazkao Forging.

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global impression die forging market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis are elucidated in the report.

Porters five forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers.

Value chain analysis signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and contribution to value addition at each stage.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2025 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Impression Die Forging Market Key Segmentation:

The global impression die forging market is segmented on the basis of component type, metal type, order type, end user industry, and geography.

By Component Type

Landing Gears

Jet Engines & Turbine Shafts

Crankshafts

Gears

Connecting Rods

Others

By Order Type

Custom Forgings

Catalogue Forgings

By Metal Type

Steel

Titanium Alloys

Iron-Based Heat-Resistant Alloys

Nickel-Based Alloys

Others

By End User Industry

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Shipbuilding

Construction Equipment

Railways

Defense

Food

Others

Key Players

ATI

Aubert & Duval

Bharat Forge Limited

Bifrangi SpA

Bhler Schmiedetechnik GmbH & Co KG

Ellwood Group Inc.

Mahindra Forgings Europe AG

Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Riganti Spa

SAMMI Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Siderforgerossi Group S.p.A

Siepmann-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

ULMA Lazkao Forging

