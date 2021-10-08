In Depth Market Research of Supply Chain Management Software Market 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Supply Chain Management Software Market by Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud Based), User Type (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, and Others), and Product (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, and Manufacturing Execution System) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Supply Chain Management Software Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based

BY USER TYPE

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

BY PRODUCT

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2018*

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2018*

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in industrial-grade digital technology

3.5.1.2. Increase in inclination towards cloud based supply chain management software

3.5.1.3. Growing need for improved supply chain visibility

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations

3.5.2.2. Growing Security and Privacy Concerns

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software

3.5.3.2. Growth in Internet of Things (IoT)

CHAPTER 4: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

4.1. Overview

4.2. On-premise

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. On-demand/Cloud-based

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY USER TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. SMEs

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Large Enterprises

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Consumer Goods

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. Retail

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Manufacturing

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. Food & Beverages

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. Transportation & Logistics

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends

6.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Transportation Management System

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

