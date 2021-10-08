Interior Design Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Interior design is based on the nature of the use of the building, their environment and the corresponding standards, the use of the material and technical means and architectural design principles to create a rational function, comfortable and beautiful, to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment. The space environment has both use value and meet appropriate functional requirements, but also reflects the historical context, architectural style, atmosphere and other psychological factors. Explicitly “create to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment” as the purpose of interior design.
In 2018, the global Commercial Interior Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commercial Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gensler
Gold Mantis
HOK
HBA
Perkins+Will
Jacobs
Stantec
IA Interior Architects
Callison
Nelson
Leo A Daly
SOM
HKS
DB & B
Cannon Design
NBBJ
Perkins Eastman
CCD
AECOM Technology
Wilson Associates
M Moser Associates
SmithGroupJJR
Areen Design Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Newly decorated
Repeated decorated
Market segment by Application, split into
Offices
Hotels
Restaurant
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
