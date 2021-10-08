LED Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Citizen Electronics, Cree, Everlight Americas, LG INNOTEK, Merck KGaA

LED packages shield the LED chip from direct contact with the environment and encapsulate the chip with LED phosphors. Through LED packaging, the outer leads can be linked to the electrode of LED chips, which protects the chips and improves its luminescence efficiency. Moreover, the package form of LED varies according to the application, the size, and the light emitting effect. The increasing demand for smart lighting solutions is expected to encourage the growth of LED packaging market.

The “LED Packaging Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LED packaging market with detailed market segmentation by package type, packaging material, application, and geography. The LED packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Increasing demand for high power grade LED packages for lighting applications and also due to rise in demand for LED packages in the smart display panel is anticipated to drive the LED packaging market. However, saturation of the market has compelled the market entities to adopt cost-cutting measures, which in turn affects the overall quality of the product, which would emerge as a major restraint for LED packaging market. The growth in the LED filament bulb market and growing demand from horticulture markets will provide opportunities to the LED packaging market.

Leading Key Players :

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cree Inc.

Everlight Americas Inc.

LG INNOTEK

Merck KGaA

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

The LED packaging market is segmented on the basis of package type, package material, application, and geography. Based on package type, the LED packaging market is segmented as surface mount device (SMD), chips on board (COB), chip scale package (CSP). On the basis of packaging material, LED packaging market is segmented into lead frames, substrates, bonding wire, and encapsulation resins. On the basis of application, LED packaging market is segmented into general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the LED packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The LED packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting LED packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LED packaging market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the LED packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from LED packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for LED packaging market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the LED packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key LED packaging market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Benefits for LED Packaging Market:

• This study provides an in-depth LED Packaging market analysis to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

• Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is expected to assist the stakeholders to devise appropriate strategies.

• This report presents a detailed quantitative analysis of the current LED Packaging industry trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing market opportunities.