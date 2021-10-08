Medical Device Security Market to 2025 – General Electric, IBM, Battelle Memorial Institute, Microsoft, Coalfire, UL LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Extreme Networks

The “Global Medical Device Security Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical device security market with detailed market segmentation by component, type of security, device type, end user and geography. The global medical device security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The medical device security market is expected to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as increasing healthcare cyber-attacks and threats; growing adoption rate of connected devices by consumers; use of mobile health applications/devices (home care); and increasing need of complying to the government regulations.

Medical devices, similar to other computer systems, can be at risk to security breaches. This possibly impact the safety and efficiency of the device. The risk increases as medical devices are increasingly connected to the Internet, hospital networks, and to other medical devices. The security of medical devices are required to protect the data and prevent it from healthcare cyber-attacks and threats.

The key players influencing medical device security market include General Electric, IBM, Battelle Memorial Institute, Microsoft, Coalfire, UL LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Extreme Networks, CA Technologies, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

The medical device security market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates medical device security market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

North America is expected to dominate the medical device security market this is primarily attributed to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks, rising adoption rate of connected devices by consumers, use of mobile health applications, rising awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cyber-security, and government initiatives to implement security solutions. Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing region in the medical device security market in coming years, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing investment activities, and growing awareness about the medical device security solutions.

The services segment is further classified into Professional services, consulting, support & maintenance, design & integration, training and education services, and managed security services. Based on type of security, the market is segmented into application security, endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and other security. Based on device type, the market is categorized into hospital medical devices; internally embedded medical devices; and wearable and external medical devices. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and medical device manufacturers.