Online Clothing Rental Market is estimated to reach $ 1,856 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023

The global online clothing rental market was valued at $1,013 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $ 1,856 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Rental services provide a cost-effective option for all genders, which drive the demand for online rented clothes, across the globe. The online clothing rental platforms have immensely contributed to the revenue of the overall online clothing market by increasing the availability of clothing items at convenience.

The key players profiled in the report include Bag Borrow Steal (U.S.), Dress & Go (Brazil), Glam Corner Pty Ltd (Australia), Gwynnie Bee (U.S.), Le Tote (U.S.), Lending Luxury (U.S.), Rent the Runway (U.S.), Secoo Holdings Limited (China), Secret Wardrobe (India), and Share Wardrobe (India).

The Online Clothing Rental market is segmented on the basis of End-Users, Clothing Style and Geography. On the basis of end user the market is categorized into Women, Men, and Kids. While by Clothing Style the market is segmented into Ethnic and Western. Geographically, it is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the market leaders and accounted for 40% share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe in geographical segment. In addition, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as projected to be 11.4% during the forecast period. The market is increasing in developing economies of Asia-Pacific mainly because of the need of an economical alternative to direct purchasing each time, gradual increase in social acceptance of rental clothes, and overall increase in sales in online clothing industry.

