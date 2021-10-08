PCB Design Software Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Printed circuit board PCB design software market is used for designing and constructing layout of circuits or printed circuit boards using various features that ease the overall designing process. According to the report that has been recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global printed circuit board PCB Design Software Market is registered to expand remarkably at a strong CAGR of 26% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and is anticipated to reach the valuation of 4 Bn by the end of 2023.

Key Players:

The major players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global PCB design software market are Mentor Graphics (the U.S.), Cadence Design Systems (the U.S.), Zuken Inc. (Japan), Altium (the U.S.), CadSoft (Germany), Novarm (Ukraine), Shanghai Tsingyue (China), Forte Design Systems Inc. (the U.S.), Synopsys Inc. (the U.S.), and SolidWorks (the U.S.).

Market Drivers and Restraints:

With the rapid expansion of consumer electronics industry, the demand for technologically advanced designing techniques has increased tremendously. The PCB design software market aids in stimulating the circuit design at a faster speed and can identify real-time issues related to the application of circuit. The global PCB design software market is majorly driven by the rise in need to reduce time and eliminate designing issues faced during product development.

Multiple benefits of PCB design software market such as identification of potential errors beforehand with the help of various features like auto-placement, auto-tuning, auto-routing and others are leading to the increased adoption of PCB design software market in the global market, resulting in the expansion of the global PCB design software market.

However, the complexity of the software and incapability to meet varying requirements related to power and signal integrity are likely to create hindrance in the growth of the global PCB design software market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global printed circuit board (PCB) design software market has been segmented on the basis of design complexity, type, deployment type and industry. Based on design complexity, the PCB design software market is segmented into low end, medium end and high-end design. Based on type, the PCB design software market is segmented into PCB layout and schematic capture. Based on deployment type, the PCB design software market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Based on industry, the PCB design software market is segmented into transportation, consumer electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial automation & control and education & research.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global PCB design software market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The North America region is projecting dominance over the global PCB design software market owing to the tremendous growth of the semiconductor industry and consumer electronics industry in this region. The PCB design software market in the Europe region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of PCB design software in the well-developed automotive sector in this region. Rapid automation and presence of prominent players in the developing economies of India and China have created multiple growth opportunities for the PCB design software market in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, SamacSys and Labcenter Electronics have partnered to create CAD models with the use of SamacSys’ PCB Library Wizard for Labcenter’s Proteus design software.

Intended Audience:

PCB Design Software Providers

Electronic Device Manufacturers

PCB Developers

Consumer Electronics Providers

Industrial electronics equipment providers

Automotive circuit developers

Instrumentation Software Developers

Defense and Aerospace circuit developers

System Integrators

Semiconductor circuit developers

Automation circuit developers

