Photoresist chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2027

Photoresist chemicals are the light sensitive materials which changes structure on the exposure to UV rays. It used in various industrial processes to form a coating on the surface. It is has high application in electronic industry especially in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photoresist chemicals are considered to be an important material in the manufacturing of high performance circuit boards and semiconductor chips. Some of the different chemicals used in the photoresist processes are phenol formaldehyde resin, polymethyl methacrylate and polymethyl glutarimide. Photoresist chemicals are available in liquid and dry form. Photoresist chemicals are bifurcated into positive and negative. Technological developments resulting from increasing R&D initiatives is expected to drive the global photoresist chemicals market.

The global photoresist chemicals market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 6.0% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach around USD 6.0 billion market size by 2027. The increasing demand from various end -use such as sand carving, semiconductors, sensors, circuit boards and integrated circuits is anticipated to increase the demand for the photoresist chemicals during the forecast period.

The global photoresist chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of product type, spectral line and end-use. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into positive and negative. Positive photoresist chemical is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment throughout the forecast period. Positive photoresist chemicals are soluble on the exposure of sunlight .However; negative photoresist chemicals are insoluble on the exposure to sunlight. On the basis of end-use, it is sub-segmented into sand carving, microelectronics, fabrication of printed circuit boards and semiconductor. Semiconductors sub-segment is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment on the account of large application of photoresist chemicals in the electronic industry especially in the manufacturing of semiconductors, circuit boards and integrated circuits.

By region, global photoresist chemicals market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute the highest market share for the photoresist chemicals market on the account of highly developed electronic industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the photoresist chemicals market on the account of rapid industrialization coupled with increasing demand for the consumer electronics in the developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia and Thailand.

The rising industrialization coupled with rapidly expanding electronic industry is expected to augment the demand for the photoresist chemicals. The increasing usage of semiconductors in the electronic equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth of the photoresist chemicals. The increasing technological development such as NEMS (Nano electro mechanical systems) is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the photoresist chemicals. Additionally, the rising demand for the anti-reflective coatings is further estimated to increase the demand for the photoresist chemicals worldwide.

However, various factors that are expected to hinder the market growth are adverse effect of photoresist chemicals derived from the petrochemical products on the environment. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding the effects of the photoresist chemicals are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

