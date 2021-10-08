Privacy Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% with Top Players as AvePoint, BigID, IBM Corporation, Nymity, OneTrust, Protiviti and RSA Security

The global privacy management software market is accounted to US$ 521.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,585.9 Mn by 2027.

The “Global Privacy Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Privacy Management Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, application, and geography. The global Privacy Management Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Privacy Management Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Improved accountability for ensuring data security

With snow balling volume and prominence of data that the modern information system maintains, privacy and security breach pose an augmenting threat not only to users, but also to system operators and designers. The organizations are thriving for the software that would enable them to implement their tasks without too much interference, however in case of misbehavior the software must be capable of hold the user accountable. The rising demand for accountability is therefore enforcing the organizations to adopt privacy management software that would allow them to maximize their autonomy and capture their accountability. This will drive the privacy management software market in the forecast period.

International co-ordination will remain patchy at best

Since the formal introduction of GDPR, the privacy management software market has already seen other regions move to instate their own legislation, including California, South America and Asia Pacific. Although many of the proposed drafts and new regulations are less stringent than GDPR.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AvePoint, Inc.

BigID, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nymity Inc.

OneTrust, LLC

Protiviti Inc.

RSA Security LLC

LogicGate, Inc.

The global privacy management software market by industrial vertical was led by BFSI industry segment. Other material considered in the privacy management software market includes Telecommunication & IT, BFSI, Government & Defense, and others.

The privacy management software market by application is segmented into Compliance Management, Risk Management, Reporting & Analytics, and Others. Privacy compliance software has evolved to be an invaluable tool in generating effective privacy programs that encapsulated several privacy laws and regulations.

