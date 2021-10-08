Proactive Security Global Market 2019-2025: IBM, Cisco, Symantec, Fireeye, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks, Securonix
Proactive Security Market 2019
A proactive security approach prevents major incidents before they happen. Preventative measures taken by a company anticipate potential situations and save the firm from experiencing devastating events that can lead to crippling losses from theft, fire or natural disaster. In addition, the physical manifestations of a proactive security system such as signs, cameras and passwords act as visible deterrents to thieves, vandals and hackers.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to protect their data from advanced cyber-attacks, and addressing the stringent government regulations are expected to drive the proactive security market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In Middle East and Africa (MEA), enterprises belonging to a range of verticals, such as BFSI, government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in proactive security solutions and services.
In 2018, the global Proactive Security Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Proactive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proactive Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cisco
Symantec
Fireeye
Mcafee
Palo Alto Networks
Securonix
Logrhythm
Rapid7
Qualys
Alienvault
Trustwave
Cybersponse
Firemon
RSA Security
Demisto
Threatconnect
Centrify
Oracle
Swimlane
Aricent
Phantom
Skybox Security
Corvil
Siemplify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Security Analytics
Advanced Malware Protection (AMP)
Security Monitoring
Attack Simulation
Security Orchestration
Risk and Vulnerability Management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government and Defense
Retail and eCommerce
IT and Telecom
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
