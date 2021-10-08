Professional Hair Care Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Professional Hair Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Nowadays, numerous consumers are more concerned about the hair aesthetics and scalp nourishment. There is an increase in demand for hair styling, dyeing, straightening and other hair treatments by the consumers without compromising the hair and scalp health. These factors have significantly increased the demand for professional hair care products thereby spurring the professional hair care market.

The growth of the global professional hair care market is driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in use of professional hair care products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair coloring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base.

In 2018, the global Professional Hair Care market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Professional Hair Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Hair Care development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

L’Oreal Group

Henkel AG & Co.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Corporation

Kao Corporation

Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder)

Avon Products Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Olaplex

Pai Shau

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hair Coloring

Shampoo

Styling Agent

Straightening and Perming Product

Market segment by Application, split into

Hypermarket

Salon

E-commerce

Pharmacy

Specialty Store

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Hair Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Hair Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

