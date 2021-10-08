RFID 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

RFID technology uses the electromagnetic signature that accompanies the radio frequency in a specific spectrum to communicate information, which is mostly one way. This process is carried out by the RFID microchip. The reader reads the information from RFID tags, and RFID middleware uses the data to create analytical insights. RFID technology uses the electromagnetic signature that accompanies the radio frequency in a specific spectrum to communicate information, which is mostly one way. This process is carried out by RFID microchip (RFID tag), RFID reader, and RFID middleware components.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the RFID market during the forecast period. The players in the Americas region are emphasizing on research and development activities, to facilitate operational efficiency through advanced technologies. Furthermore, the adoption of RFID technologies and a significant number of established players in the RFID market are driving the demand for RFID tags in the Americas.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097446-global-rfid-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In 2018, the global RFID market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RFID development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Acreo Swedish ICT

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

Checkpoint Systems

CipherLab

CoreRFID

FEIG ELECTRONIC

Fujitsu

GAO RFID

Impinj

ORBCOMM

Quantum Resources

Mojix

Mobile Aspects

Nedap

RFID4U

RF Ideas

Skytron

JADAK Technologies

Solstice Medical

Smartrac

Stanley InnerSpace

SATO VICINITY

TAGSYS RFID

Terso Solutions

Tellago

TIBCO Software

Tyco Retail Solutions

Thinfilm

ThingMagic

Unitech Electronics

WaveMark

Xterprise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passive RFID

Active RFID

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Security and Access Control

Sports

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=115714

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the RFID development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097446-global-rfid-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Passive RFID

1.4.3 Active RFID

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RFID Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Security and Access Control

1.5.6 Sports

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 RFID Market Size

2.2 RFID Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 RFID Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 RFID Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Datalogic

12.1.1 Datalogic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 RFID Introduction

12.1.4 Datalogic Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Datalogic Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell International

12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 RFID Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.3 Zebra Technologies

12.3.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RFID Introduction

12.3.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Acreo Swedish ICT

12.4.1 Acreo Swedish ICT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 RFID Introduction

12.4.4 Acreo Swedish ICT Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Acreo Swedish ICT Recent Development

12.5 Alien Technology

12.5.1 Alien Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 RFID Introduction

12.5.4 Alien Technology Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Development

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com