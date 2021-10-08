Ride Sharing Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2027: ANI Technologies, BlaBlaCar, Carma Technology Corporation, DiDi, Gett, Grab, Lyft

The “Global Ride Sharing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Ride Sharing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Ride Sharing Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Ride Sharing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Ride Sharing Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Ride sharing is a travelling service availed by community of individuals. In this, more than one passenger shares a single ride to save fuel cost, money, and time. Factors driving the ride sharing market is, focus on minimizing the carbon dioxide emission level in an environment is growing the need to adopt ride sharing services among the individuals. Also, an increase in fuel prices is responsible to further drive the ride sharing market.

Some of the key players influencing the ride sharing market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Carma Technology Corporation, DiDi (Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.), Gett, Inc., Grab, Lyft, Inc., Car2Go, Uber Technologies Inc., and Quick Ride among others.

The key factor hindering the ride sharing market is the rules and legislations related to the mobility as a service differs from region to regions, which is creating a gap in adoption of ride sharing services. Nevertheless, introduction of autonomous vehicles with innovative technologies is anticipated to ease the adoption of car sharing technologies and services, thereby, posing a prominent opportunity for the ride sharing market players to enhance their annual revenue. This factor is foreseen to create immense opportunity in ride sharing market in the coming years.

