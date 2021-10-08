Shelf-Life Testing Market Estimated to grow at CAGR by 2027 and Trending top key players | Agrifood Technology , ALS Limited , AsureQuality Limited , Eurofins Scientific , Intertek Group

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

Increasing microbial contamination in food products is the dominant force driving the demand for the shelf-life testing market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations for food products worldwide is expected to fuel the shelf-life testing market. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods among consumers is also projected to influence the shelf-life testing market significantly. Emerging adoption of newer technologies for testing the shelf-life, and quality of various food product samples, is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Shelf-Life Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the shelf-life testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of shelf-life testing market with detailed market segmentation by parameter, food tested, method, technology and geography. The global shelf-life testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shelf-life testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global shelf-life testing market is segmented on the basis of parameter, food tested, method and technology. Based on parameter, the market is segmented into microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, organoleptic properties and others. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into packaged food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, meat & meat products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts, processed fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of the method the market is segmented into real-time shelf life testing and accelerated shelf-life testing. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into equipment- & kit-based and manual tests.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shelf-life testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The shelf-life testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting shelf-life testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the shelf-life testing market in these regions.

