Smart Building 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

The market for smart building is fragmented with players such as Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, UTC, Schneider, Ingersoll Rand(Trane), Azbil, General Electric, Eaton, Legrand, and so on. Among them, Honeywell is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the smart building market is segmented into software information system, building management system, engineering of electronic equipment plant, and installation & service.

Based on regions, the global smart building market is segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The global Smart Building market is valued at 58100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 133600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Siemens

UTC

Schneider

Ingersoll Rand(Trane)

Azbil

General Electric

Eaton

Legrand

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3870712-global-smart-building-market-2019-by-company-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software Information System

Building Management System

Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant

Installation & Service

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4233692

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3870712-global-smart-building-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Smart Building Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Building

1.2 Classification of Smart Building by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Building Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Software Information System

1.2.4 Building Management System

1.2.5 Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant

1.2.6 Installation & Service

1.3 Global Smart Building Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Building Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Residential Buildings

1.3.4 Government Buildings

1.4 Global Smart Building Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Building Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Building Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Building Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Building Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Building Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Building Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Building (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Honeywell Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Johnson Controls

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Johnson Controls Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 UTC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 UTC Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Schneider

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Schneider Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Ingersoll Rand(Trane)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ingersoll Rand(Trane) Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Azbil

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart Building Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Azbil Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4233692#ixzz5qBgU8CAa