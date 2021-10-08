Software Testing Services 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
Software Testing Services Market 2019
Software testing is a process to validate the different components of system and application software to detect errors in the development of high-quality software products. The software testing process follows the software testing life cycle (STLC) protocols to test the validity of software products. Software testing tools, solutions, and services are subscribed by software developers across a range of industry verticals to build high-quality software within a limited period.
With the complete analysis of the upcoming growth opportunities for companies across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will offer growth opportunities to companies in the software testing market during the forecast period.
The application testing market segment accounted for the maximum growth of the market during 2017. According to our industr research experts, the segment will account for the maximum share of the software testing services market size throughout the end of the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Software Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Software Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
Capgemini
Wipro
Atos
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Cigniti Technologies
Deloitte
Gallop Solutions
Infosys
NTT DATA
Steria
Tech Mahindra
UST Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Application Testing
Product Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom
IT
Media
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
