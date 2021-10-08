Telehealth Market is escalating at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period to 2025 | Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philip, McKesson Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Medvivo Group, Vidyo, Care Innovations

Telehealth or telemedicine is a mode of delivering health care services to patients by using communication technologies to facilitate the diagnosis, treatment, consultation, education care management, and others. Telehealth acts as a bridge to improve the relationship between patient and healthcare providers as well as for improving patient satisfaction & behavioural changes by providing healthcare guidance and treatment. It provides self-management and caregiver’s support to the patients. Telehealth is used to monitor the chronic diseases as well as to monitor disease from home. Telemedicine is the use of information and communication technologies to improve patient access to care and medical information in order to improve patient health outcomes.

Telehealth offers potential for delivering faster, better, less expensive, and more convenient care. But across virtual visits, remote patient monitoring, and other modalities, many provider organizations still struggle driving return on their telehealth investments. Telehealth is especially helpful in managing the chronic conditions of those aged 65 and older – a group that constitutes a large percentage of the overall population – in the face of all-time-high levels of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and obesity. Telehealth also offers scalable healthcare in a cost-efficient way at a time of increasing pressure on the healthcare sector for personnel and resources. While telehealth mainly has been applied to post-acute patients, providers are now looking to monitor the health of entire populations. This process, called population health management (PMH), is further expanding the total available market for telehealth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd., Vidyo, Inc., Care Innovations, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, and Honeywell Life Care

Telehealth Market to 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

