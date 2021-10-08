The Global Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market is Envisioned to be Valued at 58 Million Tons By 2027, according to Research Nester

The ethylene dichloride market is segment into application such as automotive pharmaceutical, building & construction, plastic industry. Among these plastics is expected to dominate the overall market and is projected to reach a remarkable CAGR by 2027. Ethylene dichloride is a monomer unit of polyvinyl chloride. It is used in the manufacturing of PVC by addition polymerization. PVC has large number of end user application in various sectors such as automotive, construction, plastic and other. Rising demand of the ethylene dichloride as PVC is expected to bolster the growth of the ethylene dichloride market over the forecast period. Increasing expenditure as per the growing population is expected to positively growth of the ethylene dichloride market in upcoming years.

The global ethylene dichloride market is expected to reach 58 million tons by the end of 2027. And the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period i.e.2017-2027. Additionally, the growth of the ethylene dichloride market is also depending on the construction industry and automotive industry. It is widely used in making many component of the automobile. The growing demand of the automobile is also envisioned to foster the growth of the ethylene dichloride market. In term of region Asia pacific accounted for the largest market of ethylene dichloride in term of market share in 2017 and continues its control over the forecast period. Moreover, presence of emerging of economics such China, India and positive GDP figures are believed to bolster the growth of the ethylene dichloride market in this region.

Further, North America is expected to grow at a significant pace in the upcoming period. US is one of the largest producer of ethylene dichloride in this region which drives the North America market in upcoming years. Factor such as rising house renovation and utilization of plastic product in this region is anticipated to garner the growth of the global ethylene dichloride market in upcoming years. Europe is prominent market of ethylene dichloride market is expected to witness of high growth rate over the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of PVC Products

PVC is thermosetting polymer which possesses high tensile strength, toughness, hardness and others as like other metals. It is widely used at various sectors instead of metal due to its low weight, corrosion resistance properties. The growing demand of the PVC in various sectors is likely to direct impact the growth of the ethylene dichloride market over the forecast period.

Rising construction & building project

Rising construction and building project in developing countries is expected to bolster the growth of the ethylene dichloride market over the forecast period.

In contrast, EDC is toxic and high flammability compound. Further it is petroleum product cost of EDC directly depend on the price of the crude oil which is anticipated to dampen the growth of the ethylene dichloride market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Ethylene Dichloride Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global ethylene dichloride market in terms of market segmentation by product, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global amino resin market which includes company profiling of Dow chemical, Westlake Chemical, Dupont, Polyone, Vinnolit, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Reliance Industries, Sigma Plastic,Nova Chemical, Other Prominent Players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global aircraft control equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

