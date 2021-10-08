Transportation Management System Market Size grows at 7.02% CAGR | Strategic Analysis by Industry Experts – Descartes Systems Group, Oracle Corporation, 3Gtms, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates

The report titled “Transportation Management System Market -Forecast to 2025″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential of the Transportation Management System Market. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative. It can be said with high confidence level, that this report will satisfy the need for comprehensive insights needed to compete and beat other players in today’s winner takes all market! Considering all these factors The Global Transportation Management System Market

Global TMS market is expected to grow from US$ 1,920.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,262.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2018 and 2025.

Transportation Management System (TMS) market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in construction, manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, use of TMS is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies achieving their goal. Centralization of TMS with cloud technology, adoption of more advanced systems owing to burgeoning globalization, analytics to gain significant power for dedicated TMS, self-driven trucks and emergence of apps are some of the factors which helps to drive the TMS market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Oracle Corporation

3Gtms Inc.

JDA Software Group Inc.

Manhattan Associates

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

MercuryGate International Inc.

SAP SE

The report aims to provide an overview of global TMS market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of TMS and its forecasts till 2025. The report covers industry dynamics affecting the overall TMS market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the TMS market with respect to the geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the transportation management system market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Transportation Management System market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Transportation Management System market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Transportation Management System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Transportation Management System market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Transportation Management System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Transportation Management System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Transportation Management System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Transportation Management System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

