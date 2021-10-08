U.S. Biliary Stents Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

The U.S. biliary stents market was valued at $316 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $474 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. A biliary metal stent also known as a bile duct stent is a flexible metallic tube specifically designed to open a patient’s bile duct that has been blocked or partially blocked. A biliary stent is inserted to reduce or eliminate the blockage. Once it is in place in the obstructed part, the stent expands and opens the channel so that fluids can continue to move to the intestine.

U.S. Biliary Stents Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical, Olympus Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

The significant rise in the prevalence of pancreatic cancer and other biliary diseases across the U.S. is one of the major factors that drives the biliary stents market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society (2019), pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the U.S. and about 7% of all cancer deaths. In addition, technological advancements associated with biliary stents and surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures further contributes to the market growth.

U.S. Biliary Stents Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

By Type :

Metal biliary stents, Plastic biliary stents.

By Application :

Malignant obstruction, Benign biliary strictures, Biliary leaks, Others.

By End User :

Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers.

