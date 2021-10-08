Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Expected to Increase Highest Revenue by 2027 with Key Vendors: Aditya Birla Chemicals, Allnex, Allnex Hexion, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation

Epoxy resin are a family of monomeric or oligomeric material that can be reacted to form thermoset polymers, holding a high degree of solvent and chemical resistance, adhesion to multifarious substrates, impact resistance, low order shrinkage of fine electrical properties. Epoxy resins are adhesives that that are used to solder two substances are also applied as surface coatings. They may be semi-polymeric or polymeric material, composed of two epoxide groups. Epoxy resins can be termed as polypoxides. Waterborne epoxy resins possess high degree of compatible components and can easily get formulated with additives, wetting agents, coupling agents etc. in order to give rise to formulations with superior adhesions coupled with high after cure corrosion resistance. These resins enjoy the characteristic of higher mechanical properties than any other type of resins and are used as an aircraft component.

Increase in demand from painting and coating industries propels the growth of waterborne epoxy resin market. Another factor which acts as a driver in the growth of the market is the property of amorphous thermosets along with other characteristics such as excellent mechanical strength and toughness, which makes waterborne epoxy resins, most widely used resin in industries. However, the emergence of bio based resins coupled with fluctuating raw material prices can hamper the growth of the market in the long run. The global waterborne resin market is anticipated to foster in the years to come because of the rising demand of waterborne epoxy resin composites in the wind and aerospace industries.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

Allnex GmbH

Allnex Hexion Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Miller-Stephenson Chemical Company, Inc.

Olin Corporation

Perma Enterprise Co.

Reichhold LLC

The global waterborne epoxy resin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into high molecular weight, low molecular weight and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into coatings, adhesives, composites and others. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into construction, automotive, textile, packaging, furniture and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Waterborne Epoxy Resin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

