Wireless in Healthcare Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wireless medical devices represent some of the most profitable and innovative medical technologies. These devices simplify the ability of health care professionals to access information on the conditions of individuals receiving care while providing ease of mobility to patients. Wireless technologies are enabling medical practitioners to monitor and provide treatment remotely while patients are in hospitals or medical clinics, in ambulances, or at home.
The wireless medical device industry has sustained significant growth in the last decade and is likely to continue to expand in the future because of the increasing demand for patient care and an expansion of wireless electronic devices and networks in hospitals and other clinical settings. Additionally, economic growth, coupled with greater access to health care in countries such as China, India and Brazil, has helped to foster an increase in the use of medical products worldwide. Moreover, within the wireless medical device industry, there has been continuous innovation in the technologies of sensors, implants and wireless communication, which is increasing the scope of wireless medical technology applications.
In 2018, the global Wireless in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Wireless in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Apple
AT&T
BlackBerry
Cerner
Cisco Systems
Dell
Extreme Networks
GE Healthcare
Google
Hewlett-Packard
Intel
International Business Machines (IBM)
McKesson
Medtronic
Microsoft
Motorola Solutions
Philips
Samsung Electronics
Siemens Healthcare
Verizon Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bluetooth
Zigbee
RFID
UWB
Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN)
Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks (WMAN)
Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN)
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare Settings
Long Term Care Centers
Emergency Medical Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wireless in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wireless in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wireless in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Bluetooth
1.4.3 Zigbee
1.4.4 RFID
1.4.5 UWB
1.4.6 Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN)
1.4.7 Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks (WMAN)
1.4.8 Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wireless in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.5 Homecare Settings
1.5.6 Long Term Care Centers
1.5.7 Emergency Medical Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wireless in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 Wireless in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wireless in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Wireless in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
12.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction
12.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development
12.2 Apple
12.2.1 Apple Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apple Recent Development
12.3 AT&T
12.3.1 AT&T Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction
12.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.4 BlackBerry
12.4.1 BlackBerry Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction
12.4.4 BlackBerry Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BlackBerry Recent Development
12.5 Cerner
12.5.1 Cerner Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction
12.5.4 Cerner Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cerner Recent Development
Continued…….
