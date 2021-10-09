2019 Hands Free Power Liftgate market size, share demand, CAGR, growth, analysis & forecasts to 2023
The global hands-free power liftgate market was valued at $1,069.06 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,490.96 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. Hands-free power liftgate offers features such as intelligent anti-trap, height memory function and others. The global hands-free power liftgate market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in spending of luxury vehicles.
Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global market, with $342.10 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $511.40 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period, due to the owing to the increase in demand for sensors and electronic devices/components in the field of automotive sectors.
The report segments the hands-free power liftgate market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized as fully automatic and semi-automatic. According to application, it is fragmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the hands-free power liftgate market are Aisin Seiko co., ltd, Autoease Technology, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG, Faurecia SA, Grupo Antolin Irausa S. A, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson electric, Magna International Inc., Stabilus GmbH, tommygate.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global hands-free power liftgate market.
In-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Fully Automatic
Semi-automatic
By Application
Passenger Cars.
Commercial Vehicle.
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
