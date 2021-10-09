Airport stands equipment Market Outlook and Global Analysis to 2023 scrutinized in new research
Airport stands equipment are the predetermined stands used at airports during arrival and departure of flights. These equipment are used to ensure efficient operation of flights and smooth functioning of all aircraft-related operations on the ramp. They also help provide adequate safety & comfort to passengers and airport staff. This equipment plays a key role in aircraft mobility, ground power operations, and cargo or passenger loading operations.
Factors such as increase in air traffic, upgrades at airports, and technological advancements in ground support equipment drive the growth of the market. However, increase in expenses of low cost operators and long shelf life of these equipment are expected to impede the growth of the airport stands equipment market. Furthermore, proactive government support for infrastructural spending at airports and increase in focus on non-aviation-related revenue are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.
The global airport stands equipment market is segmented into type and region. Based on type, it is divided into boarding bridges, preconditioned air units (PCA), ground power units, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report includes the profiles of key players such as Aero Specialties, Inc., Airport Equipment, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, Textron Inc., JBT Corporation, Cavotec SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, ADELTE Group S.L., HDT Global, and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global airport stands equipment market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global airport stands equipment market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
Boarding Bridges
Preconditioned Air Units (PCA)
Flexible Preconditioned Air Unit
Movable Preconditioned Air Unit
Ground Power Units
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Aero Specialties, Inc.
Airport Equipment
FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB
Textron Inc.
JBT Corporation
Cavotec SA
ThyssenKrupp AG
ADELTE Group S.L.
HDT Global
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
