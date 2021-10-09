Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2022

Overview of Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market

Alternative fuel and hybrid vehicles (AFHV) run on fuels other than conventional types such as gasoline and diesel. The depletion of oil reserve at an alarming rate has given rise to the adoption of these vehicles across the globe. In addition, these vehicles emit less harmful compounds such as oxides of carbon, nitrogen, and sulfur as their exhaust, thus making AFHV eco-friendly. Moreover, electric vehicles use electricity as their power source, in which electric energy is stored in the vehicular batteries and can be recharged at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid vehicles use both conventional and alternative fuels as a source of power. Passengers can actually switch between these two powers while driving as per their feasibility and usage. China is a potential market of AFHV as it has the maximum percentage of electric vehicles across the globe. As per the Global EV Outlook 2015, China holds 230 million e-bikes, 83,000 e-cars, and 36,500 e-buses. Numerous players such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Tesla Motors, Inc. are regularly manufacturing AFHV. For instance, Tesla Motors, Inc. launched Model S, the fastest electric car for its customers globally.

Increase in demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government laws and regulations toward vehicular emission, and increase in growth of public charging infrastructure drives the market growth. Also, depletion of fossil fuels such as coal, gasoline, and diesel and increase in prices of fossil fuels are the other factors that propel the market growth. However, high initial cost of vehicle and low fuel economy hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancement in alternative fuel technologies and increase in government initiatives, such as investment in electric and hybrid buses, are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of market in the coming years.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players operating in the AFHV market are Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tesla Motors (U.S.), AUDI AG (Germany), BMW Group (Germany), General Motors (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), BYD Company Limited (China), Daimler AG (Germany), and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY ALTERNATIVE FUEL TYPE

Gaseous Fuels (LPG, CNG, and LNG)

Electric

Others (Biofuel, Biodiesel, Fuel Cell, Liquid Nitrogen, and Dimethyl Ether)

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Alternative Fuel Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Alternative Fuel Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD ALTERNATIVE FUEL AND HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD ALTERNATIVE FUEL AND HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD ALTERNATIVE FUEL AND HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

