Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Microsoft, Google, SAP, Intel, IBM and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Analytics of Things (AoT) Market
Analytics of Things (AoT) derives meaning out of massive data generated by IoT devices, which is helpful for the organizations to make appropriate decisions and improve overall business operations. In 2018, the global Analytics of Things (AoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Analytics of Things (AoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Analytics of Things (AoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Google
SAP
Intel
IBM
Cisco
TIBCO
AGT
Capgemini
Accenture
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Predictive Maintenance & Assets Management
Sales & Customer Management
Energy Management
Security Management
Inventory Management
Infrastructure Management
Building Automation
Remote Monitoring
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Analytics of Things (AoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Analytics of Things (AoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
