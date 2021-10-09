Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market is Booming Worldwide | Key Players are Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell

Overview of Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market

The Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market size is projected to reach $2,010 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The automobile industry is dynamic in nature, and it continuously adopts advanced technologies for enhancing the customer experience. Interior cabin space of automobiles has evolved rapidly in terms of upholstery, automation of seats, and infotainment. This cabin space faces the most challenging environment as it is prone to polluted air, smoke, toxic fumes, bad odor, food smell, and pollens, which either get absorbed to the upholstery or float the air, making passengers prone to diseases. Globally, major cities are prone to smog and high pollutant concentrations owing to traffic congestion and increased emissions, which gives rise to the need for installation of onboard air purifiers or ionizers to purify the cabin air from harmful toxicants. Demand for clean & toxin-free cabin air and increase in air pollution level worldwide are the key drivers of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers. However, non-standardized products act as a major restraint to this growth.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659813/sample

The consumer base of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers has expanded from passenger cars to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Cab owners, school buses, private & public transport vehicles (bus and vans), and truck operators are vigilantly installing these purifiers to provide better service to their customers and are taking precautionary measures to safeguard the health of the passengers and vehicle drivers. According to a study conducted by researchers at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in March 2015, an onboard air filtration system developed specifically for school buses resulted in reduced exposure to vehicular pollutants by up to 88%, thus safeguarding the health of passengers.

Various types of onboard air purifiers are available in the in-vehicle air purifier market, such as standalone air purifiers, air ionizers, or a combination of both. Majority of the products are aftermarket products; however, in the near future, owing to increase in pollutant levels in air and standardization of such air purifiers, it is expected that automobile manufacturers will provide onboard air purifiers as standard accessory in their vehicles, providing growth opportunity for OEMs.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The major players profiled in this report include Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Diamond Air Purifiers, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Purafil, Inc., and Livpure Private Limited.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Air Purifier

Air Ionizer

Hybrid

BY TECHNOLOGY

High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659813/discount

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876