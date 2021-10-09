Aviation Crew Management System Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Accelaero, Aims International, Aviolincommercial Aviation, Ibs Software and more…
Aviation Crew Management System Market
The need for enhanced operational efficiency in the aviation sector is primarily driving the commercial aviation crew management systems market. Crew related costs account for a significant proportion of the total operational cost for an airline. Crew management systems employ advanced mathematical algorithms to optimize crew operational efficiency keeping with regulatory and contractual stipulations. The aviation industry is facing a surge due to increase in global tourism consequentially an increase in the number of low-cost long-haul flights is observed. Key players in the market are attempting to increase their number of low-cost long-haul flights to attract and retain cost conscious travelers. The flight attendants must be attentive and energetic due to the changing time zones which increases the flight crew’s fatigue and hampers their health.
This report focuses on the global Aviation Crew Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Accelaero
Aims International
Aviolincommercial Aviation Crew Management Systems
Ibs Software Services
Pdc Aviatio
BlueOne Software
FUJITSU
Hexaware Technologies
Jeppesen
Sabre
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Core Systems
Additional Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aviation Crew Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aviation Crew Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
