China Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China Corrosion Resistant Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Corrosion Resistant Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Corrosion Resistant Resin market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Corrosion Resistant Resin development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Corrosion Resistant Resin by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

Ashland Inc.

Oiln Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Reichhold LLC

Scott Bader Company Limited

Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC

Polynt SPA

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Vinyl Ester

Others

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

Marine

Automotive & transportation

Oil & gas

Infrastructure

Heavy industries

Others

