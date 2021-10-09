Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Cloud-based business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance to obtain decisive insights for business planning. Cloud-based business analytics software helps an organization to optimize business operations and facilitates strategic decision making. The outputs are mostly used by financial analysts, managers, security personnel, and key decision makers of organizations.

Increase in adoption of these software by many organizations to gain strategic and competitive advantage over their competitors drive the market. In addition, ability of cloud-based business analytics software to help make proper business-related decisions and also to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner propels the growth of the market. However, insufficient volume of meaningful data in small and medium size businesses and lack of skilled and proficient workforce limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of trends such as social media analytics and text analytics as well as increase in need to gain insights for business planning is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global cloud-based business analytics software market is segmented into deployment model, end user, and application. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid. The end user segment covered in this study includes IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. By application, the market is classified into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global business analytics software market is dominated by key players such as Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd., Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud-based business analytics software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

>Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

>Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

>The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

>Private Cloud

>Public Cloud

>Hybrid Cloud

BY END USER

>IT & Telecom

>Retail

>BFSI

>Manufacturing

>Others

BY APPLICATION

>Customer Analytics

>Supply Chain Analytics

>Marketing Analytics

>Pricing Analytics

>Others

BY REGION

>North America?U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

>Oracle Corporation

>SAS Institute Inc.

>SAP SE

>International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

>Microsoft Corporation

>Adobe Systems Incorporated

>Tableau Software.

>Salesforce.com, Inc.

>QlikTech International AB

>Fair Isaac Corporation

