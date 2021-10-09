Cognitive Computer Market Growth, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2023 | Cisco, CognitiveScale, Expert System, Google, IBM Watson, Microsoft, Numenta, Palantir, Intel

Cognitive computing systems are self-learning systems that utilize machine learning models to understand the working of the brain. Cognitive computing technology will enable the creation of automated IT models which are capable of solving problems without human support. The market growth is driven by some major factors such as rising application of cognitive computing in healthcare and increasing demand for the natural language processing (NLP) technology. Further, increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and presence of large number of market players is also significant factors which is predicted to drive the growth of the global cognitive computer market.

Some of the key players of Cognitive Computer Market:

Cisco, CognitiveScale, Expert System, Google, IBM Watson, Microsoft, Numenta, Palantir, Intel, SparkCognition, Vicarious

Segmentation by product type:

Natural language processing

Machine learning

Automated reasoning

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace and defense

BFSI

Telecom and it

Consumer goods and retail

Energy and power

Travel and tourism

Media and entertainment

Education and research

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Computer market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Cognitive Computer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Computer Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Computer Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Computer Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cognitive Computer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Computer Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Computer Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cognitive Computer Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cognitive Computer Revenue by Product

4.3 Cognitive Computer Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cognitive Computer Breakdown Data by End User

