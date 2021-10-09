Container Monitoring Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- CA Technologies, Appdynamics, Splunk, Dynatrace and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Container Monitoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Container Monitoring Market
The container monitoring market has been segmented based on components, operating systems, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions. Among the professional services, the training and development segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the consulting and integration segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 in the market. Container monitoring offers insights into how the applications are connected to the container, how do container metrics relate to application workloads and the application performance. The adoption of container monitoring solutions and services among various enterprises has increased, due to the various benefits, such as faster development and deployment of applications, and optimum utilization of resources.
Among the deployment modes, the cloud segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. The cloud solutions are comparatively cheaper than the on-premises deployment mode. Hence, enterprises with budget constraints tend to choose the cloud deployment mode. The cloud deployment model offers various benefits to enterprises, such as scalability, reliability, and flexibility. This report focuses on the global Container Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Container Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
Appdynamics
Splunk
Dynatrace
Datadog
BMC Software
Sysdig
Signalfx
Wavefront
Coscale
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Linux
Windows
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Container Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Container Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
