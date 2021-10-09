Defense Tactical Radio Market size, analysis, trends and forecast to 2023 | New Study
The global defense tactical radio market was valued at $7,978.5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $17,874.1 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. The defense tactical radio market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others. The global defense tactical radio market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on luxury vehicles.
North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71%share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.
The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into handheld and vehicle-mounted. Based on application, it is categorized into special operation force (SOF), army, navy and air force. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30799
Key players operating in the global defense tactical radio market are BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A..
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2017 and 2023.
Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.
Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Handheld
Vehicle-mounted
By Application
Special Operation Force(SOF)
Army
Navy
Airforce
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30799
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]