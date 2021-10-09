EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polysulfone (PSU) Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polysulfone (PSU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polysulfone (PSU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Polysulfone (PSU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Polysulfone (PSU) for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Polysulfone (PSU) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polysulfone (PSU) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

3M Company(United States)

Arkema Group(France)

Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

BASF SE(Germany)

Celanese Corporation(United States)

Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

DIC Corporation(Japan)

Dongyue Group Limited(China)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Kureha Corporation(Japan)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

Solvay SA(Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

The Chemours Company(United States)

Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powder

Solid

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electronics

Medical

Transportation

Others

