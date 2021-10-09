Emergency Response Systems Market Trends to 2025 with New Principle and Updated Strategies is segmented into Standalone Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Mobile PERS and Landline PERS

Rising incidents of emergency cases in society such as fire, medical emergencies, accident and external emergencies (Earthquake, floods, and storms) is the major factor that is expected to drive the global market for emergency response systems. Moreover, introduction of advanced wearable technologies is likely to enhance the demand for emergency response systems and add novel opportunities for the global emergency response systems market in the forecast period.

Emergency response systems (ERS) are also known as medical emergency response systems are intended to function in emergency cases. Emergency response system comes in a wide variety of options such as, auto fall detection, mobile emergency response systems, and classic home systems which include a smart phone based ad-hoc communication response in emergency.

The List of Companies

1. Mobilehelp

2. Medical Guardian LLC

3. ADT Corporation

4. Connect America

5. Alertone Services LLC.

6. Guardian Alarm

7. Valued Relationships, Inc.

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9. Tunstall Americas

10. Numera Inc.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into Standalone Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Mobile PERS and Landline PERS. The standalone PERS segment is further segmented as transmitters, standalone voice communicator, wandering system and R- cube/V-cube monitoring system. The mobile PERS segment is sub-segmented into wireless emergency response system, cellular emergency response system and GPS-based emergency response system. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into assisted living facilities, senior living facilities and homecare settings.

The “Global Emergency Response Systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global emergency response systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global emergency response systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global emergency response systems based on type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Emergency response systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the emergency response systems market in the global arena due to the increasing technological developments in healthcare wearable devices and advancements in communication & connectivity technologies. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global emergency response systems market due to the increasing aging population and adoption of PERS in the region.