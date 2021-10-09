Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Global Share, Industry Size, Development, Segmentation, Trends, Risk And Forecast To 2025 | Top Key Players – ALung Technologies, EUROSETS, OriGen Biomedical LivaNova PLC and others

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) is a miniaturized and simplified form of heart-lung machines which is used as a support device in heart failure. This treatment is an option for patients undergoing a heart transplant or a lung transplant surgery. ECMO is used in the removal of blood and carbon dioxide from the person’s body and oxygenating the red blood cells. Moreover, it is used in either in late stage treatment or post-cardiopulmonary bypass with a profound heart and/or lung failure.

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising adoption of ECMO as a bridge to lung transplantation, rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, growing number of ECMO centers and conferences and training programs to increase awareness. In addition, the rise in the geriatric population and the number of people suffering from diseases in populous countries are factors that are expected to drive the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market growth. The growing acceptance of ECMO machines to provide prolonged support for respiratory and cardiac functions in adult patients is opening up exciting opportunities for market players.

Some of the Most Eminent Players Profiled in this Study MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Medtronic, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Getinge AB., TERUMO CORPORATION, NIPRO, ALung Technologies, Inc, EUROSETS, OriGen Biomedical and LivaNova PLC among others.

The “Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device/biotechnology industry with a focus on the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market with detailed market segmentation by technology. The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market.

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented on the basis of modality and application. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into venoarterial, venovenous and arteriovenous. On the basis of application, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is classified as Cardiac Applications, Respiratory Applications and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)).

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market based on technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to hold the largest share due to the presence of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption rate of advanced technology, and high awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures are the factors attributed to the domination of the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of players engaged in the development of the advanced technology for preventive healthcare in the countries such as Japan and India are expected to boost the growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market in the region.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

